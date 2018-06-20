Honors in Hornbeck/Ownby Case

State leaders showed their appreciation for the rescue.

It only takes a few words for Mitchell Hultz to describe why he is a hero, "Givin' the details of a truck," Hultz said.

"It was an older, white Nissan pick-up truck with a camper shell and tow-receiver hitch without a ball on it. If you can believe he got in that much detail... but he did," Missouri Highway Patrol Superintendent James Keathley said.

Hultz was among the many Missourians honored at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Governor Blunt recognized them for their tenacious effort in finding Ben Ownby and Shawn Hornbeck, the two boys abducted by Devlin.

Devlin currently faces multiple counts of kidnapping and child molestation.

"Many states have taken actions to strengthen laws regarding sexual offenders," Blunt said. "Strategies, penalties and definitions vary across the states. But, it's safe to say Missouri is one of the strongest in punishing these criminals."

Blunt also said new legislation and systems will help Missouri be one of the strongest in recovering abducted children.

Hultz is glad to have had a hand in getting these children back.

"It took me - it was hard. But, I had to do it. I had to get them back," Hultz said, and, for that he is now an honorary highway patrol trooper.

Blunt also recognized officers from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department and the FBI.