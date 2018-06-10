Hopsitalized man with drug-related and tampering charges dies

COLUMBIA — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said Saturday a man who they arrested on Wednesday has died.

On Friday, Troopers were told 21-year-old William Westfall of Eugene died in Columbia at University Hospital.

Troopers said they stopped Westfall's vehicle on Missouri Route BB near Eugene on Wednesday. Westfall was a previously known fugitive.

MSHP said it found Westfall and three other people in the car in possession of methamphetamine. All four of the people in the car were taken into custody without incident.

On Highway 54 in Cole County, a trooper noticed Westfall was feeling possible mental and physical pain, and took Westfall to the Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City.

An early investigation showed Westfall could have ingested an unknown amount of meth before having contact with troopers. The three others were sent to Cole County Jail.

Later that day, the Cole County Prosecuting Attorney formally charged Westfall with distributing a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $75,000, but Westfall remained hospitalized for medical treatment. He was later transferred to University Hopsital.

The Cole County Prosecuting Attorney also charged the other people in the car. 24-year-old Katherine Rice and 25-year-old Brandon Cavaness of Jefferson City, and 20-year-old Michael Taylor of Russellville were all charged with possession of a controlled substance. Rice and Taylor each have a bond set for $30,000. Cavaness has a bond set for $10,000.

Officials were notified Westfall died the next night at 9:09 p.m. while at University Hospital.