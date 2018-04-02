Horse Slaughter Opponents Sue USDA Over Permits

COLUMBIA (AP) - A coalition of animal protection groups is asking a federal court in northern California to block the revival of domestic horse slaughter at commercial processing plants.

A lawsuit filed Monday by the Humane Society of the United States, four other groups and five individuals seeks an emergency injunction to overturn the U.S. Department of Agriculture's recent permit approval for a horse meat plant in Roswell, N.M.

The federal agency is also considering similar requests from processing plants in Sigourney, Iowa; Gallatin and Rockville, Mo.; Woodbury, Tenn.; and Washington, Okla.

The legal complaint says USDA violated federal regulatory laws by failing to conduct needed environmental reviews before authorizing horse slaughterhouses to operate.