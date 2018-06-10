Horse Slaughterhouse Divides Business Community

6 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Thursday, April 26 2012 Apr 26, 2012 Thursday, April 26, 2012 5:09:00 PM CDT April 26, 2012 in Your View
By: Jessica Smith
loading

MOUNTAIN GROVE - Sue Wallis, CEO of United Equine, told KOMU 8 she will set up a horse slaughterhouse in western Missouri. Wallis would not disclose where exactly the slaughterhouse will go, but she plans to have it up and running by the end of the summer.

The slaughterhouse will rival a New Mexico plant to become the first horse slaughterhouse in the United States since Congress made a decision to reinstate USDA funding for horse slaughterhouse inspections.

Slaughterhouse supporters think a horse meat processing plant is necessary to help improve the dismal horse market. Horse owners have few options when horses are too old or weak to work.

Euthenasia costs at least $75.00, and owners must still pay for burial costs. The low-value horses will only bring in $100-200 if the owner can find a domestic buyer, or ships the horse to Mexico or Canada for processing. Some owners just release the horses into the wild. A horse slaughterhouse would allow horse owners to turn a profit on horses that can no longer work or be trained.

"That same 1,100-1,200 pound horse would bring in a minimum of 600,700, 800, even 1000 dollars," said Wallis.

Wallis claims the plant will initially bring 40-50 jobs to the town, potentially building up to around 100 positions. Opponents of the plant worry no one will want to take those jobs.

"Who wants that job? I think what they'll do is try their hand at it and then get in there and leave," said TC Wagner, a horse rescue owner.

Wallis had considered setting up in Mountain Grove, Missouri, but faced strong opposition from much of the town. Wallis had promised the same 40-50 jobs to the town with a population of 4,800 and a 9.5 percent unemployment rate.

"They don't want to see horse slaughter, or think about it, or have loads of horses going up and down 60," said Wagner.

Russell Brown, a Mountain Grove horse trainer, said he thinks the slaughterhouse would benefit Mountain Grove and that people would take the jobs.

"Anytime you have employment that's going to help whatever economy. Yes, that's going to help it," said Brown.

Wallis ultimately decided Mountain Grove wasn't a good fit for the United Equine slaughterhouse, and moved onto western Missouri. Wallis describes the town as a rural environment with a high unemployment rate; the slaughterhouse will move an industrial park.

Many opponents are concerned about the impact a horse slaughterhouse would have on property values. To find out if there is any correlation between a slaughterhouse and property values, KOMU 8 looked at Dekalb, Illinois--where a horse slaughterhouse was open from 1987-2007.

First, KOMU 8 talked to a county assessor and compared sale prices of the surrounding buildings before and after the plant closed. There were no significant changes that can be directly correlated to the horse slaughterhouse. Several county appraisers said the plant had no impact on residential property values in Dekalb. Dekalb County's total value assessments increased steadily from 2005-2009, again, showing no change related to the slaugherhouse.

United Equine released a statement saying the slaughterhouse will have a positive effect on property values:

According to promotional material, "It is likely an increase in value because of lower community unemployment and more economic investment and opportunity for the the community at large."

Attorney Cynthia MacPherson is fighting a slaughterhouse in Missouri. MacPherson has written letters to Attorney General Chris Koster and Missouri lawmakers asking for help to stop the plant. MacPherson worries if Wallis has background and credentials for running a slaughterhouse, and doubts United Equine has the finances to sustain a slaughterhouse.

"In a plant, as proposed by Sue Wallis, would take a full time inspector. There's no money to pay them," said MacPherson.

Wallis said a combination of Missouri tax incentives, tax dollars and United Equine's accounts will get the company started. Wallis would not disclose any information about the company's finances or details about the Missouri tax breaks.

KOMU 8 has been unable to reach the Department of Economic Development to ask questions about the slaughterhouse tax incentives.

Watch the video for this story here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMBGosKxlKE&feature=youtu.be

More News

Grid
List

Body found in Moberly, no foul play suspected
Body found in Moberly, no foul play suspected
MOBERLY - Moberly police responded to a dead body at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road. The... More >>
20 minutes ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 8:07:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is sprinting her way toward rare company, as one of 103 Missouri athletes heading... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in Sports

Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:31:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Downtown Broadway from 8th Street to Providence Road was closed down for part of the day on Sunday... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:27:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
HALLSVILLE - Mayor Logan Carter said a city employee was fired after they were involved in an incident that put... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 12:17:46 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:57:00 AM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 11:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Home buyers affected by home shortage
Home buyers affected by home shortage
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Families tackle hot temperatures
Families tackle hot temperatures
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:48:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 85°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 82°
11pm 80°
12am 78°
1am 78°