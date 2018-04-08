Hospital Group Financially Backing Cigarette Tax Again

The association was also an early backer of a similar effort that failed a few years ago. Hospitals stand to gain if the tax passes. Campaign finance reports show the Committee for a Healthy Future took in about $200,000 in the last quarter, all from the hospital group. The proposal would raise the tax on a pack of cigarettes from 17 to 97 cents. More than half of the money generated would go to paying doctors and hospitals more to treat Medicaid and uninsured patients. The group said raising the tobacco tax would make people healthier and raise money from the product responsible for so many health problems.