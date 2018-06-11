Hospital Screens Surgery Patients for Sleep Apnea

ST. LOUIS - Barnes-Jewish Hospital is screening surgery patients for obstructive sleep apnea after a 40-year-old patient stopped breathing, went into a persistent vegetative state and died. OSA occurs when a person stops breathing during sleep. Usually, low levels of oxygen and high levels of carbon dioxide in the blood wake up the sleeper. But an anesthetic or powerful pain medicine may prevent the person from waking up, resulting in respiratory arrest. The hospital has set up a task force to identify surgical patients with sleep apnea and modify their care to ensure their safety. The hospital also will present its initiative at next month's annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists.