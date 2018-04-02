Hostess recalls snack cakes, doughnuts over peanut residue

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Hostess Brands says it is voluntarily recalling various snack cakes and doughnuts over concerns they may have come in contact with peanut residue not included in the ingredient list.

The Kansas City-based company's recall announced Friday covers more than 700,000 cases of Ding Dongs, Zingers, Chocodiles and various doughnuts sold in grocery, dollar, drug and convenience stores in the U.S. and Mexico.

The recall covers single-serve products and multipack boxes.

Hostess says Friday's announcement is a result of a recall by supplier Grain Craft of certain lots of its flour for undeclared peanut residue.

Consumers are encouraged to destroy the recalled items or return them for a full refund.

Hostess says it has received notice of two allergic reactions involving the recalled products as of Friday.