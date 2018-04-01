Hot Temperatures Cause Illness

ST. LOUIS (AP) - As the St. Louis area continues to record sweltering temperatures, city leaders and health officials worry the people most at risk won't know they need help until it's too late. Health officials say multiple days of heat exposure can wear people down and make them more susceptible to heat sickness. This week, a St. Louis firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion after fighting a fire earlier in the day. Saint Louis University Hospital has seen ten cases of heat-related illness just since Monday. Fifty-five people have gone to hospitals because of the heat since the weekend. Symptoms from long exposure to heat include heavy sweating, fatigue, headache, pale and clammy skin, and rapid heartbeat.