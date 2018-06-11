Hotel Guest Killed in Balcony Fall

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (AP) - Police say 31-year-old Greg Canale of Corona, California was in St. Louis on business yesterday when he fell to his death from a third floor hotel balcony. Police say Canale was a management trainer and was sharing a room with a co-worker. Detective Joe Egan says alcohol could have played a role in the accident and there are no indications of foul play or suicide. The co-worker told police the two had returned to the hotel after visiting some nightspots. Maryland Heights police say Canale fell more than 20 feet early yesterday morning at the Sheraton Chalet Hotel. Police say Canale was married and had a 7-year-old child.

