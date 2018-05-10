Hotel settles suit over man entering wrong room

CLAYTON (AP) - A St. Louis County luxury hotel where a businessman climbed into a young girl's bed after a room key error has settled a civil lawsuit filed by the girl's parents.

Daniel Hughes of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania was acquitted in April of criminal molestation charges from the 2011 incident involving a 9-year-old at the Clayton Ritz-Carlton. He entered the wrong hotel room after a clerk gave him the wrong key.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a confidential settlement was reached Monday, the day a trial was scheduled to begin. The girl's parents were seeking more than $5 million in punitive damage along with unspecified compensatory damages. Lawyers on both sides could not be immediately reached for comment.

Hughes settled a civil case against him in June for $50,000.