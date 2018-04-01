Hotel Shooting

St. Louis(AP) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded at a suburban St. Louis hotel near Lambert Airport. Police say the victim is an East St. Louis man in his mid-20s. S-T-L Today, the Web site for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, reports that the shooting happened around two A-M this morning at the Econo Lodge in Bridgeton. Police say the shooting happened inside the hotel and they were interviewing potential witnesses but did not have anyone in custody by six am.