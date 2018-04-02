Hotels Booked Solid for MU/KU Game and Fall Football

COLUMBIA - With the MU vs. KU game coming up on Saturday, most local hotels are booked solid for the rival event. Hampton Inn, located the closest to Mizzou Arena, has filled all of its 134 rooms for this weekend. Stoney Creek Inn off of Providence Road and Courtyard Marriott located on Lemone Industrial Boulevard are also booked Saturday. Drury Inn near the Columbia Mall and Quality Inn on Providence Road have sold about half of their rooms for the rivalry game.

The booked hotels will be a similar scene this fall during the first SEC season for the MU Tigers. The new conference schedule also has hotels in the area filled up completely -- this more than seven months before the first kick-off at Faurot Field.

Hampton Inn, Stoney Creek Inn and Courtyard Marriott are all completely filled for all home football games. Hampton Inn said it is even booked on the weekends where it hasn't been decided yet if the team will play. Quality Inn has filled all the rooms except for when MU plays Vanderbilt on Oct. 5.