House continues slide toward lake, but moving at slower pace

CAMDEN COUNTY - A Camden County house continued its four-day slide toward the Lake of the Ozarks Thursday, however, officials say its descent toward the lake slowed.

Mid-County Fire Protection District (MCFPD) Fire Marshal Joe Brant said Thursday the house, located on Cub Cove Point north of Camdenton, moved 1 1/2 inches off its foundation since Wednesday.

MCFPD officials said Wednesday the department will allow the house to collapse into the lake on its own after the state ruled out the option of burning it due to high environmental risks.

Firefighters had no indication Wednesday afternoon of how long it would take for the house to collapse on its own but will continue to monitor the area. Officials placed booms in the lake to catch any falling debris.

Firefighters discovered the two-story home moving downhill toward the lake Monday after receiving reports of a possible landslide.

Further investigation revealed the earth surrounding the home was sliding and had dislocated utilities in the area. Firefighters secured the area around the home and contacted the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

MCFPD Chief Scott Frandsen said the house was a second home owned by a St. Louis family. Frandsen said they were not in the house at the time of the landslide.

MCFPD worked with the Camden County Commission, Camden County Emergency Management Office, Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division, Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Ameren in its response to the landslide.