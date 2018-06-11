House Cuts Amtrak Funding

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The House voted Wednesday to cut most of the state's Amtrak funding. The House took away more than $6 million from the passenger rail service through a series of changes to the state's $20 billion budget. Instead, the House directed the money to public-school busing, veterans' videos, a Jefferson City University and a health clinic in southwestern Missouri. Brian Weiler of the Missouri Department of Transportation says that if the cuts are approved by the Senate, it would eliminate Amtrak service after July 1. The Senate in past years has reversed House cuts to Amtrak. Supporters of the cuts say the rail line is inefficient and that tax dollars could be used better.