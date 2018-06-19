House District Ballot Vacant--Again

COLUMBIA - Another Republican candidate for Missouri's new 47th state house district has dropped out of the race. Mike Zweifel, the latest candidate for the position, removed himself from the race Wednesday night, citing professional reasons.

"Its a matter that he would have to take a leave of absence, he's a young man with a young family," Boone County Republican Chair C. Bruce Cornett said.

Zweifel was the third candidate from the Republican Party to run for the position. He received the nomination last Thursday after previous candidate Jennifer Bukowsky removed herself from the race.

Cornett said despite the change of candidates, he believes the Republican Party has a good chance of winning the 47th district.

"The chances of a Republican winning the 47th are very good based on the history of the voting area. It's a conservative area," Cornett said.

The Republican Party will nominate its newest candidate for the 47th at a meeting Thursday night.

Boone County Democratic Party Chairperson Phyllis Fugit said that she believes the late start gives the Democrats an edge.

"They should be ahead because they've been out running, and when somebody new comes in it puts them at an advantage," Fugit said.

There are currently two candidates running for the Democratic nomination, Nancy Copenhaver and John Wright. The nomination will be decided August 7. The district includes parts of Boone, Cooper, Howard and Randolph counties.