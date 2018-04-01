House Endorses Armed Teachers

JEFFERSON CITY - Teachers could carry concealed weapons in the classroom if they receive peace officer training under a bill the Missouri House passed Tuesday.

The bill allows any school district to designate one or more teachers as a school protection officer able to carry a weapon on school grounds as long as they pass minimum training requirements. Bill sponsor Rep. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, told KOMU 8 News earlier in the session he does not believe it is sufficient to allow teachers to carry concealed weapons in schools without receiving training to deal with active shooter incidents.

During the debate, Rep. Stacey Newman, D-St. Louis, denounced the bill as a measure that only benefits the gun industry. She called it "shameful" that a bill involving Second Amendment rights comes up "every week."

The bill would eliminate concealed carry endorsements, which are currently affixed to state-issued IDs such as drivers' licenses once a person has been granted a concealed-carry permit by a sheriff. Under the bill, the permit issued by a county sheriff would be enough to allow someone to carry a concealed weapon as long as they had the permit on their person whenever they carried the weapon. In addition, the bill would prohibit any state agency from sharing the list of concealed-carry permit holders with the federal government.

The bill passed the house 123-34 and now heads to the senate.