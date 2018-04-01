House Endorses Bill Targeting UN Agreement

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House members have approved legislation barring state or local officials from adopting policies that infringe upon private property rights and are traceable to Agenda 21.

Agenda 21 is a nonbinding resolution adopted in 1992 by the United Nations that encouraged sustainable development. Its title is a reference to the 21st century, and it encourages changes in global consumption, management and conservation practices.

The House approved the measure 99-46 on Monday, moving it to the Senate.

Gov. Jay Nixon vetoed the same legislation last year. The Senate approved a veto override, but the effort fell short of the necessary two-thirds majority in the House.