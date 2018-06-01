House Fire Caused by Electrical Shortage

BOONE COUNTY - A house fire early Tuesday morning was caused by a shortage in an electrical outlet.

Southern Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a home on Route M west of Ashland around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire was started in the living room due to a shortage in the outlet where the family had their Christmas tree plugged in. The family of three all made it out safely.

Officials told KOMU-TV that the fire was contained within 10 minutes of crews responding to the scene.

The home was a total loss with damages estimated around $15,000.