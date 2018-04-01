House Gives Thumbs Up to Helmet Bill

The state highway patrol said it's are concerned about riders' safety.

"We have learned that the seriousness of injuries will increase and the fatalities will also go up," said Sgt. Paul Reinsch.

But, some motorcyclists said they don't worry about safety; they just want the right to choose.

"I think it's something you should have the option, whether you want to or not," said McKenzie Barrett.

Missouri's current motorcycle helmet law lets bikers choose to wear a half-, three-quarter or full helmet. If the Senate also passes the bill, bikers won't have to wear any helmet.

But, Barrett says riders should still wear helmets, even if the law does not require them.

"I had a buddy that got ran over by a car which cracked his helmet," he explained. "If he hadn't had the helmet on, it would have been his head."

Barrett said he will wear his motorcycle helmet, no matter what lawmakers decide.