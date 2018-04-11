House investigative committee to release report on Greitens Wednesday
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee will release its report on Gov. Eric Greitens on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
House Speaker Todd Richardson, members of the House Republican Leadership and committee members will hold a press conference an hour later. House Minority Floor Leader Gail McCann Beatty and members of the House Democratic Leadership will hold a press conference immediately after that.
The committee met for a closed door meeting on Monday.
The governor's legal counsel had asked for a delay in the release of the findings until after May 14, arguing it could make it hard to find a fair jury.
Multiple lawmakers from both parties have said the committee's findings would be no more damaging to the Greitens' trial than the political attack advertisements that have targeted the committee's investigation.
A judge on Tuesday issued a gag order on certain material in the criminal case being released to the public. Also on Tuesday, the attorney for the woman who had an affair with Greitens accused his attorneys of running a "smear campaign."
On Tuesday, Judge Burlison, who issued the gag order regarding the trial, also commented on the investigative committee. The following is from the transcript:
The investigative committee says it will continue to meet and has extended its deadline until May 18. Greitens trial is set to begin May 14.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: