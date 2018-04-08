House Member Returns after being Hospitalized during Floor Debate

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House member was hospitalized earlier this week after suffering chest pains has returned to the state Capitol.



Sylvester Taylor told fellow lawmakers Thursday that his heart is fine and that he had been diagnosed with diabetes. Taylor urged colleagues to take care of themselves and to see a doctor regularly. A line of lawmakers formed at the back of the House chamber to hug Taylor.



Taylor is a Democrat from Black Jack in the St. Louis area and is serving his first term. On Tuesday, he was taken from the Capitol on a stretcher to a local hospital during floor debate.