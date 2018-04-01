House Panel to Consider New Primary Election Date

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A House panel is considering whether to move Missouri's primary elections to June.

Missouri now holds party primaries for Congress, the Legislature and statewide offices in even numbered years on the Tuesday after the first Monday in August. A House bill would move the primaries to the first Tuesday after the third Monday in June.

The House Elections Committee scheduled a hearing on the proposal Tuesday and planned to vote on it immediately.

Earlier primaries would give the winners more time to compete for November's general election. They could also cause lawmakers to campaign more aggressively during the legislative session, which runs through mid-May.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Tony Dugger, of Hartville, with House Speaker Tim Jones as a co-sponsor.