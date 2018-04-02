House Passes Bill Exempting Gyms from Sales Tax

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has approved legislation aimed at shielding gyms, fitness centers and yoga studios from paying the state sales tax.

Thursday's 123-26 vote sends the measure to the state Senate, which approved a slightly different version last week.

Missouri levies the state sales tax on admission and fees for places of entertainment and recreation, which have been interpreted to include fitness centers and other athletic and exercise facilities. Lawmakers say that's not what they intended.

The House bill would apply the sales tax to spectator admission to athletic activities, but not to fees for taking part.