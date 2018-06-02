House Passes Bill for Science-Based Businesses

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- The Missouri House has passed a bill creating new incentives to lure science and technology-based companies to the state. But a broader bill overhauling Missouri's tax credits and business incentives remains in limbo.



The House voted 94-48 Friday to send the bill targeting science-based companies to Gov. Jay Nixon. But it's unclear if the bill will ever take effect.



That's because the legislation contains wording saying it can take effect only if the governor also signs a separate bill making broader changes to Missouri's business incentives.



The House quit for the day Friday without ever debating that broader bill. And its prospects for passage remain dim because of disagreements between House members and senators.