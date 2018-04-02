House passes bill overturning St. Louis abortion ordinance

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House passed a bill overturning a St. Louis ordinance that seeked to protect women who have abortions from workplace discrimination.

The bill passed Thursday with a 118-36 vote, and it now moves to the Senate. The proposal would effectively nullify the St. Louis ordinance, which also provides workplace protection for people who take contraception, use artificial insemination or become pregnant out of wedlock.

Supporters said the law inhibits people's abilities to practice their religion, including typically faith-based "crisis pregnancy centers" that counsel against abortion. The bill prohibits local governments from passing rules restricting the rights of such centers.

Opponents argued the bill is an example of state overreach. This is the second time this session that the House has passed a bill overturning a St. Louis ordinance.