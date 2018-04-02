House Plans Debate on Missouri Student Transfers

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House members plan to advance legislation that seeks to address a student transfer law requiring unaccredited school systems to pay for students who want to attend better-performing schools in nearby districts.

A House committee could vote on a measure this week, and leaders say the student transfer measure could be debated by the full House next week. Legislation passed the Senate in February.

Republican House member Rick Stream says there likely will be changes to what the Senate approved. He says the changes could involve the tuition paid by sending school districts, charter schools and attempts to prevent borderline districts from slipping.

The deadline to pass new legislation is May 16.