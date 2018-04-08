House Rejects Judge Pay Raises

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP)-- The House turns thumbs down to a pay hike for judges and other elected officials. But Senate Majority Leader Charlie Shields has already said that it's unlikely the Senate will vote to reject the raise. The state salary commission recommended giving officeholders a $1200 raise. This would essentially restore the pay increase that other state employees received in the past few years. For lawmakers to reject the pay increase two-thirds of the House and Senate must vote to do so February first.