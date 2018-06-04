House sends bill approving Keystone XL oil pipeline to Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Republican-controlled House has sent the Senate a bill approving the Keystone XL oil pipeline. The proposed pipeline would funnel oil from Canada to Steele City, Nebraska, and then into the already-built pipelines which send oil across Missouri into the Midwest and down to the gulf coast.

The House voted Friday 252-161 on a bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana in a bid to boost his chances to take over Louisiana's Senate seat from Democrat Mary Landrieu. The two are headed for a December runoff. Landrieu successfully pushed the Senate to vote on the measure next week.

The pipeline has been stalled by environmental reviews, objections to its route and politics for six years. But the latest bid by House Republicans has the best chance of reaching President Barack Obama's desk.

Senate supporters said they were confident they'd have the 60 votes needed for passage Tuesday.

The White House has threatened to veto similar attempts to move the pipeline forward.

For more information on the pipeline project, visit TransCanada's website.

Below is a map of the finished and proposed routes.

[Editor's note: This story has been edited to add details about the path of the pipeline.]