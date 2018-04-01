House Speaker Boehner Says He Supports Obama on Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker John Boehner says he will support President Barack Obama's call for the U.S. to take action against Syria for alleged chemical weapons use and says his Republican colleagues should support the president, too.

The Ohio Republican says the use of chemical weapons must be responded to. He says only the United States has the capability and the capacity to stop Syrian President Bashar Assad and warn others around the world that such actions will not be tolerated.

"This is something that the United States as a country needs to do," Boehner said.

He spoke at the White House Tuesday after he and other congressional leaders met with Obama.