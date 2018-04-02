House speaker creates task force on property taxes

Source: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A new task force will be looking into property tax rates in Missouri. House Speaker Rod Jetton says the 20-person group will be composed primarily of regular Missouri residents but also will include several lawmakers. Jetton says he has heard numerous complaints from people about rising property taxes. The task force will look at how property assessments are conducted, ideas for property tax reform and ways other states are handling similar problems.