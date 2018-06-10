House Vote Angers Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congressman Kenny Hulshof will be part of a special panel investigating a botched House vote that angered Republicans. The Missouri Republican is one of six lawmakers looking into the vote that occurred just before the August recess. The measure would have prevented illegal immigrants from benefiting from an agriculture spending bill. Republicans initially appeared to win by a 215-213 tally. But some old-fashioned arm-twisting allowed Democrats at the last minute to claim the GOP measure had failed on a 214-214 tie. Outraged Republicans walked out of the chamber in protest and demanded an investigation. The special panel will produce an interim report by September 30th and a final report next year.