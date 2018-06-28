House Votes on Concealed Carry in the Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY - Elected officials at the Missouri State Capitol have permission to carry concealed weapons to work, but some officials think that their staff should have the same right. House Bill 294 calls for full-time or general legislative employees and the employees of statewide elected officials to be able to carry covered firearms in the Capitol building.

They must have a valid concealed carry permit. The Committee on General Laws passed the bill with a 12 to 3 vote. The bill continues in the House where lawmakers will discuss it today.