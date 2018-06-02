House Votes to Raise Debt Limit, Cut Spending
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The House has passed legislation designed to keep the government from defaulting on its debts. The measure also sets a course for reducing the federal deficit in the future.
The Senate, where support is stronger, is expected to take up the bill on Tuesday, the deadline for Congress to act before the government loses its ability to pay all its bills.
The 269-161 vote in the House came after Republican leaders spent the day urging recalcitrant conservatives to support the bill.
The bill would raise the debt ceiling by more than $2 trillion and cut federal spending by a similar amount over the next decade.
A special congressional committee would be set up to consider entitlement and tax changes.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - About 30 years since the idea originated, legislators have finally passed about a bill that will connect... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark will kick off the 2018 Lake Race powerboat racing challenge Saturday morning at Bagnell Dam.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- With Gov. Mike Parson taking office Friday, his former position, lieutenant remains vacant with no clear indication of when... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges on Friday against a teenager accused of shooting another person. The incident led to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - With a message of hope for the state, Gov. Mike Parson took the oath of office Friday,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri leaders from across the state are issuing statements showing their support for Gov. Mike Parson, who... More >>
in
BOLIVAR - Cattle farmer, businessman, sheriff, representative, senator, lieutenant governor and now governor. The highest position in the state is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Eric Greitens framed his political career as an outsider. As of 5 p.m. Friday, he is once again... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Eric Greitens issued five pardons and commuted four sentences on Friday. “The ability to make wrong... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Hours before he is set to step down, Gov. Eric Greitens signed 77 bills into law, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – City Manager Mike Matthes presented the 2018 State of the City address Friday. A theme of the address... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
in