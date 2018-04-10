Housing in Demand in Joplin After Deadly Twister

JOPLIN (AP) - Joplin was a buyer's market for housing until a deadly tornado hit the southwest Missouri city last month.



Now, thousands of newly homeless residents are snatching up homes that had been languishing on the market.



Kim Cox of the Ozark Gateway Association of Realtors told The Joplin Globe that 128 listed homes were destroyed in the May 22 tornado. That left 1,427 homes for sale in the region.



Cox says 163 homes were put under contract in Joplin in the first week after the storm -- 10 times higher than average.



A preliminary assessment from the National Weather Service found that nearly 7,000 homes were destroyed and another 875 homes had some level of damage.