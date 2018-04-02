Houston Football Recruit Signs with MLB's Cardinals

HOUSTON (AP) -- Prep star C.J. McElroy is picking baseball over football.

The University of Houston signee and St. Louis Cardinals draft pick will sign with the major-league team. The Cardinals drafted him in the third round of the major-league baseball draft in June.

KRIV-TV first reported McElroy's decision, and University of Houston officials confirmed it on Tuesday morning.

The 5-foot-10 McElroy played center field for Clear Creek High School. He hit .488 with five homers, 20 RBIs and stole a school-record 33 bases as a senior.

McElroy's father, Chuck, played in the major leagues from 1989-2001.