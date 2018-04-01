How to Help: Relief Efforts for Joplin- Sunday Update

JOPLIN - Multiple individuals and organizations are set up to help the victims of the tornado in Joplin. For ways to help with recovery efforts, check out the links below:

Donations

* National

o The American Red Cross is accepting donations at their website for Missouri tornado and flood relief, or you can text a donation by texting "REDCROSS" to 90999.

o The United Methodist Committee on Relief is accepting monetary donations for tornado victims through their website.

o The Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief Response is collecting donations through their website.

* State

o The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) is accepting donations through their website for long-term recovery efforts for flood and tornado victims in Missouri.

o Heart of Missouri United Way is accepting monetary donations through their Joplin Tornado Relief Fund. Give by visiting the Joplin Tornado Relief Fund site, calling 573-443-4523, or text "Joplin" to 864833. There is zero overhead and 100 percent of donations will go toward relief efforts.

oMissouri Council of the Blind is accepting donations to aid anyone who is blind or visually challenged. Checks should be made out to MCB and mailed to the Saint Louis office at 5453 Chippewa, St. Louis, MO 63109. o Capital City Area Red Cross Telethon for Joplin Victims (573) 644-6440 o Socket is providing free internet access for Joplin. Any residents affected can access the Internet with any username and password when using Socket's local Joplin dial-up number, (417) 206-9992. For more information on setting up the connection call Socket at (800) 762-5383. o A fund has been created to help Missouri hospital employees recover from the disaster. Donate to the HERO fund at https://www.mhanet.com/herofund/ o 79 Break Time Convienence Stores will be collecting money for the Joplin Relief fund through June 7.

* Boone County

o The Columbia Jaycees are collecting donations at Benton Homes between 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. The group plans to deliver donated items Thursday.

o The Columbia Christian Chapel (C2) is collecting donations in their parking lot from 11 a.m - 7 p.m. running through Thursday, May 26. Drop off supplies at the "big red trailer" in the C2 parking lot.

o Another drop-off location, in Columbia, 1301 Vandiver Square Ste B, drop off water, non-perishable foods, blankets, clothes, hygiene items, and any other supplies.

o Food and clothing drive at Delta Chi, 501 Turner Avenue, Columbia. More information can be found at their Facebook page.

o D. Rowe's will be collecting bottled water and new hygiene supplies from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday in the lot next to D. Rowe's.

o The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri on Vandiver Drive is accepting any and all donations; food, money, water, blankets, clothes, shovels, rakes, trash bags, and medical supplies, etc.

o University of Missouri's Veterinary College in Columbia is collecting any extra pet supplies - leashes, food, collars, litter.

o Donations will be accepted at the Columbia Mall on Saturday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. in the Sears parking lot. They will be collecting blankets, pillows, small amounts of clothing, toilet paper, tooth brushes, diapers, bottled water, and factory seal food items. Fry-Wagner Moving Co. has agreed to transport the items to the Salvation Army in Joplin.

o Tangles Salon & First Christian Church in Centralia are taking donations until May 30. Items will be then be delivered to Joplin.

o Socket is accepting non-perishable food, blankets, toiletries and cleaning supplies at their office at 2703 Clark Lane, Columbia, through May 31.

o The Center for Family Policy and Research is collecting donations for infants and children at 1400 Rock Quarry Road, Entrance 6 (northwest corner of the warehouse). Donations can be dropped off between 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. through Friday. Financial contributions are accepted as well, please make checks payable to: CAEYC-MO and write "Joplin" in the subject line. For more information contact Jackie Hawks by phone at (573) 884-3564 or e-mail, Scottjac@missouri.edu. A full list of needed supplies can be found at KOMU's Relief Efforts for Joplin discussion page.

o On Monday, June 6, Tau Kappa Epsilon will be collecting clothing and monetary donations at the Heidelberg Restaurant in downtown Columbia. Drop-offs start at 11 a.m. In addition, on Thursday, June 9, Heidelberg will be donating 10 percent of receipts to the relief effort. More information can be found at the event's Facebook event page.

o Donations can also be dropped off at Blue Ridge Christian Church, 2400 Blue Ridge Road, in Columbia, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Wednesday.

o Donate blood in Columbia. The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive from 11am to 3pm in the conference center at Women's and Children's Hospital and 10am to 2pm in the University Hospital's lobby on Friday May, 27.

o Another blood drive is being held at the Academy for Fine Arts, Dorado Drive, in Columbia from 12:30-4:30 p.m.

o Pharmacy students are collecting food, water, toileteries, etc. from 10-4 at Gerbes on Broadway.

o Rock Bridge Bruin Girls are collecting money at school Wednesday-Friday.

o Red Cross Blood Drive 8-2 p.m. Wednesday, May 25th at the Landmark Bank on 801 East Broadway

o All three Hy-Vee locations in Columbia are collecting donations, food, water, hygienic supplies, etc. for Joplin tornado relief. Proceeds will go to the Red Cross. Donation boxes are at Customer Service and Italian Express until May 30th.

o A percentage of all sales at Angelo's Pizza and Steak, 4107 S. Providence Rd. on Thursday will be donated to Joplin.

o Farmer's Insurance is collecting unused blankets, pillows, household goods, canned food, bottled water, etc. Please drop them off at Holiday Inn-East, 915 Port Way by May 26.

o Harpo's is hosting a relief fundraiser on June 1st starting with happy hour at 4 p.m. and live music at 8 p.m. A percentage of the proceeds will go to the Red Cross.

o The Crossing church will host a prayer service on Friday, May 27 from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and there will be an opportunity to financially support the relief efforts. The Crossing is located at 3615 Southland Dr.

o Columbia Public Schools will be collecting food and drink items that don't require refrigeration such as prepackaged granola bars or bottled waters. They are also accepting personal items (hand sanitizers, hygiene products, etc) and paper products (plates, napkins, kleenex, cups, etc). Donations can be dropped off at 1818 Worley Street on Wednesday and Thursday.

o Rockbridge Highschool will be taking money, food and shoe donations Wednesday through Friday.

o Sarah Stelzer, National American Miss Missouri Jr. Preteen Contestant, will be collecting boxes of trash bags to help clean up Joplin as well as books and teddy bears. Can be dropped off at 1000 Pheasant Run Columbia, MO or call (573) 823-7072 to arrange a pick up

o Integrity Home Care is accepting bottled water, flashlights, batteries, baby formula, diapers, breakfast bars, blankets pillows, towels and basic toiletries. E-mail elampkin @integrityhc.com or bring your tiems to 409 Vandiver Drive, suite 6-203.

o One State. One Missouri. One Mizzou. $15 t-shirts being sold for charity at the University of Missouri Bookstore

o Donations for victims of Joplin Tornado continues from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Christian Chapel, 3300 S. Providence Road, Columbia, MO. Taxi Terry's is offering to pick up donations and deliver them to the church if needed.

o Fletcher Honda on 1717 N. Providence Road in Columbia is collecting hygiene and water supplies donations to be delivered to its Joplin store, which is being used as a shelter.

o Bleu Wine Bar and Restaurant at 29 South 8th Street in Columbia is having a fundraiser for Joplin this Friday from 11 AM -10 PM. When you dine at Bleu on Friday, the 100 percent of the restaurant's proceeds will be donated to The American Red Cross for Joplin residents.

o The Columbia and Louisiana, MO, Elks lodges are accepting donations and will deliver the items June 3rd at 3pm.

o The University of Missouri is producing tornado relief t-shirts- One State, One Spirit, One Mizzou. You can purchase the shirt at mutigers.com or Thursday afternoon at the Tiger Team Store and University Bookstore.

o Hollywood Theaters, located on Stadium Boulevard off of US 63 in Columbia, will have 1 dollar popcorn and 1 dollar soda all day on both June 4 and 5. No ticket purchase will be required and 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward the American Red Cross in Joplin.

o Columbia Elks Lodge 594 Impact Grant will donate $1 for every new "Fan-Like" up to $250 to Joplin relief efforts. This project promotes community service among Columbia's youth and provides a great opportunity for these kids to give back to others.

o Operation Give: COMO Cares. Baby items (food, wipes, diapers, lotions, etc) are in great need. Please purchase some baby items, and stop by the drive Saturday at Sears at the Columbia Mall.

o A crew from Accurate Heating and Cooling is heading to Joplin early Saturday morning. They plan to cook hot dogs and brats and give out free food to anyone who walks up to the church parking lot. Any donations of hot dogs, buns, chips, bottled water, etc, are appreciated.



* Callaway County

o In Fulton, emergency officials', "Together for Joplin" group will be collecting bottled water, work gloves and medical supplies at the fire and police stations, ambulance bases, and local businesses. For a list of drop off locations and more information, visit the "Together for Joplin" facebook page.

o Supplies can also be dropped off at the Callaway Christian Church until Wednesday.

o Bush Elementary School in Fulton is collecting donations with their "Fill The Jug for Fulton" campaign. All money collected will go directly to Joplin relief efforts.

o Students at North Callaway High School are holding a Joplin Relief Drive Wednesday May 25 through Friday May 27 from 8:00am-3:00pm. Cash donations will be given to the Heart of Missouri United Way Joplin Tornado Relief Fund. Food and other items will be donated to the Joplin Salvation Army.

* Cole County

o Capital City Red Cross is collecting "emergency relief buckets", a 5 gallon bucket with work and latex gloves, drop-off at 431 East McCarty. Buckets can also be dropped off at the First United Methodist Church on Monroe, Hyvee, JCMG, and Jefferson City New Car Dealers. Telethon (573) 644-6440

o Jefferson City Jaycees will collect donations Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am to 7pm at the Jefferson City Fairgrounds. They plan to collect: diapers (adult and baby), non-perishable food, feminine products, toiletries, batteries, flashlights, bottled water, blankets, cleaning supplies, medical supplies, and large storage containers such as Rubbermaid totes

o Farmers Insurance agency in Jefferson City has teamed up with Capitol Plaza Hotel to help collect perishable goods. Clothing, blankets, diapers, toiletry items, along with anything else people might feel like donating. The distribution point is at Capitol Plaza Hotel and people can donate up until Friday the 27th at 11am. Contact:573-659-7700. Capitol Plaza Hotel is located at Capitol Plaza Hotel 415 W. McCarty Jefferson City, MO 65109 o Rep. White is coordinating efforts in Jefferson City to collect wheel barrows, steel tine rakes, tarps, furring strips, boxes, baby supplies, feminine hygiene products and various toiletries. Trailers and volunteers will be collecting donations on the north side of the state Capitol from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 28



* Cooper County

o The Isle of Capri Casino and Hotel, Boonville is accepting donations of water, hygiene items, diapers, formula, and canned goods, etc. The drop off location is located in the casino lobby.

* Jasper County

o Joplin Red Cross is in need of donations. Contact them by phone at (417) 624-4411, or e-mail at info@redcross-ozarks.org to find outs specific supplies.

o The Missouri Southern Foundation has established a fund to help faculty, staff and students. Donations may be made online at www.mssu.edu, by credit card at 417-625-9396, or mailing a check to 3950 E. Newman Road, Joplin.

* Monroe County

o In Paris, drop-off donations at Twin Rivers Trading Post, Main Street Gifts, and Claim Care. Find more information at Twin Rivers Trading Post's Facebook page.

*Morgan County

First Christian Church in Versailles is collecting items for the Red Cross between 12 and 6 p.m.

*Newton Country

o The Crowder College Foundation has been set up to aid faculty and staff members of Crowder College in Neosho. Donate online at http://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd= s-xclick&hosted button id=CBVNQFEE7LLKN. You can also send a check to the Crowder College Foundation at 601 Laclede, Neosho, Mo, give a gift of cash at the Foundation Office, or print off the credit card form at http://foundation.crowder.edu/assets/PDFs/print_form_credit_card_mail.pdf

* Pettis County

o In Sedalia, the Wal-Mart parking lot has a tractor trailer from Ditzfield Transfer set up with the help of local radio station, Kix 105.7. Bottled water, infant supplies, toiletries, non-perishable food, batteries, flashlights, and tarps are being collected. They're not accepting clothing at this time. They will be collecting from 2-7 p.m. today and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily until full.

* Pulaski County

o Donations can be dropped off at the Crocker Christian Church. They are accepting non-perishable food items, new with tags clothing and toiletries. Items can be dropped off through Wednesday and will be delivered Thursday.

* Randolph County

o Randolph County Red Cross is collecting donations of non-perishable food items, clothing and blankets. All donations can be dropped off at two locations, 119 S. Tannehill and 109 N. Williams Street, in Moberly. More information can be found at the group's Facebook page.

o In Moberly, Mid-Am Building Supply will have a trailer at Rent-N-Go parking lot on North Morley on Wednesday. Drop off any supplies for tornado victims, Mid-Am Building Supply will deliver them to Joplin.

o In Moberly, a blood drive is being organized for Wednesday. The drive will be held in front of Sears on Morely Street, for more details and hours of operation see this website.

Volunteer

* Those wishing to volunteer can start by contacting 211 Missouri. They are organizing volunteer efforts and can be reached at (800) 427-4626.

* Nurses or doctors wanting to volunteer should call (417) 832-9500 to reach the Greater Ozarks chapter of the Red Cross.

* Health professionals wishing to volunteer are asked to register through the Show-Me Response website.

Animal Rescue/Donations

* University of Missouri's Veterinary College in Columbia is collecting any extra pet supplies - leashes, food, collars, litter.

Checking In

* The National Americorp Volunteers set up a national hotline for concerned residents to call and check on loved ones, call (417) 659-5464.

* The American Red Cross also has a site where you can check on the well-being of loved ones.

Additional Information

* A spreadsheet containing drop-off locations throughout the state can be found here.

* Several Facebook pages have been set-up with information on where and what donations are needed in Joplin. Joplin, MO Tornado Recovery and Joplin Volunteer and Outreach Station. Both pages have updated information on what's needed and how to help with relief efforts.

* For more information on how to help out with relief efforts visit MSNBC's website.