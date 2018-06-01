How to Participate in the 2012 First Presidential Debate

COLUMBIA - Wednesday, the 2012 presidential canidates will faceoff in the first presidential debate and there are ways for you to get involved from home.

First, visit KOMU.com starting at 8:00pm to participate in a live blog and conversation. KOMU will also follow the hashtag #midmovotes on Twitter. Twitter will be running it's own hashtags which will be #debates.

There are many other ways to keep track of the debate. USA Today will use a Twitter Election Meter to track exactly what people are saying during the debate.

Live streaming will be availble on USTREAM through the PBS News Hour.

WYNC will hosts a live 2012 Presidential Debate Bingo game. The official hashtag is #debatebingo and their chat will start at 8:00pm.

And on HuffingtonPost.com, they will share the latest general election polls via HuffPost Pollster.

Here's more on what people are saying on social media about tonight's debate.