How to Prevent, Identify Brown Recluse Spider Bites

COLUMBIA - Brown Recluse spiders recently invaded a home in Marble Hill, Mo., and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MoDOC) reports you can find them statewide. According to the MoDOC, "recluse" is a fitting name for these spiders because they often hide in drawers, closets, attics and basement areas. However, they cannot climb smooth surfaces and might show up trapped in your bathtub or sink.

The MoDOC also reports the spiders have a habit of hiding in packed clothes and towels, so be sure to check clothes in storage before wearing them. If you think you have a Brown Recluse problem in your house, MoDOC also advises calling an exterminator. The spiders walk on their tiptoes, so they have little contact with pesticides.

University of Missouri Extension reports you are less likely to find one if your home is "clutter-free." Brown Recluse bites start to show about an hour after contact, and MU Extension and the MoDOC report they are not likely fatal. The bites cause about a dime-sized open sore that is susceptible to infections. It also takes about six to eight weeks for bites to heal, and they could be followed by nausea or fever. You should get medical attention as soon as possible after being bit.