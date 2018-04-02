How to stay on track for your New Year's resolution

COLUMBIA - Columbia residents gave their insight on their resolutions and what they are doing to keep motivated.

Shayne Keith, a Columbia resident, said his New Year's Resolution is to "stay in shape and get into even better shape. You know get a little better everyday."

Keith talked about his biggest challenge: "Getting myself off the couch and actually getting out to go do it."

He said what will motivate him the most is, "summer time, getting ready for beach season."

The schedule he said he plans to accomplish will require him to be at the gym three times a week.

"Any more than that is really unrealistic unless you have a lot of spare time," Keith said.

He said his biggest support would be his best friend, the one pushing him everyday.

He said everyone has a New Year's resolution.

"It's just whether or not they can stick with it and keep it going," he said.

His advice to others is to "support the people around you, because you know the people who work together in the community makes it that much easier."

Another challenging New Year's resolution is eating healthier.

Columbia resident Dom Thomas said his New Year's resolution is to, "read a little bit more and practice healthier eating habits."

He said his goals are: have more discipline, cook a little more, wake up a little bit earlier. "If I have to and go to stay up a later prepare my food, prep a little better in advance to avoid fast food and McDonald's etc."

He said he will rely a lot more on family and friends and go shop with them.

"Maybe check out the Internet for cooking tips," he said. "The faster I get better at cooking the more I will want to eat healthier."

His advice to others is to stay disciplined. He said if a person sees a tempting food commercial, just try to ignore it and stay focused.

"One thing I will work on is healthy snacks, like carrots and broccoli for snacks."

He said another goal is to try to read a page or two a day of new and at least a book per month.

Dianne Liesen, a Columbia resident, said her New Year's resolution is to run a marathon this year. She has run half marathons in the past, but this will be her goal for 2015 to run 26.2 miles in Champaign, Illinois.

She said getting support from friends to go out with a few days a week, no matter the fitness level is, and to be consistent makes a big difference. She works out four times a week, three during the week and one on the weekend.