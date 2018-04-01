Howard County Coroner offers records connected to student's suicide

FAYETTE - The Howard County Coroner's Office has offered to hand over records related to a January inquest over the death of Kenneth Suttner, which the inquest jury ruled a suicide.

Coroner Frank Flaspohler made the offer to a judge Wednesday morning. In October, the judge had ordered the records to be turned over to the Glasgow School District, and the coroner's office initially resisted, prompting a contempt warning from the court.

In a news release Flaspohler said he was worried photographs of Suttner would be included in the records request. Flaspohler said the judge ruled Wednesday the photographs are not to be included. The judge also said he would not hold anyone in contempt pending the resolution of other issues.

“I was very pleased with Judge [Scott] Hayes’ decision this morning,” Flaspohler said in his news release. “We want to cooperate with the court’s order, but the initial decision would have invaded the privacy of Kenny & the Suttner family. I am relieved to know that the photos of Mr. Suttner’s death will not be released to the public.”