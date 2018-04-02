HPV Vaccine For Men Helps Women

COLUMBIA - The vaccine for the Human Papilloma Virus helps men fight genital warts, but can also prevent cancer in women. HPV is spread through genital contact. When men are vaccinated, this helps decrease the spread of HPV to women and lowers a woman's odds of getting cervical cancer. The vaccine was introduced last fall for men, and although symptoms of HPV are rare, genital warts are a sign that a male might have the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, around one percent of sexually active men can have genital warts at any time. Eighty percent of women who are sexually active have HPV, but the virus can lay dormant for years and not emerge to cause cancer.

To be vaccinated, there are three shots patients will receive. Seventy-four percent of HPV cases occur in 15 -24 year olds.

Melissa Creek, a mother of a ten-year-old boy, said if men can get the shot, they should. "I think it's cool a boy can get the HPV shot, if he's going to help his future partner prevent cervical cancer, why not?" Creek said.