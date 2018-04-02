HUD secretary to announce economic opportunity program

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro will be in St. Louis Tuesday for what officials say will be an announcement that will impact economic opportunity in some of the region's poorest neighborhoods.

A news release from U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay said the federal government will partner with local officials in an effort to create jobs, improve schools and reduce violent crime.

St. Louis is one of eight communities across the country taking part in the program.

Castro will be joined by Clay, Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay and Wellston Mayor Nate Griffin.