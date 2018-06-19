Hudson Homers No. 12 Mizzou to Series Win at No. 11 LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA - The No. 12 Mizzou softball team clinched the series at No. 11 LSU with a 3-2 victory at Tiger Park on Sunday, powered by two home runs from senior Nicole Hudson in a 3-for-4 batting performance. Senior pitcher Chelsea Thomas threw the complete game (7.0 IP) for the win, striking out 10 LSU batters and allowing five hits and one walk.

The Tigers improved to 26-7 overall and 11-6 in Southeastern Conference action with the win, while LSU dropped to 37-11 (12-6 SEC) with the loss.

Mizzou took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning with a two-out, two-run long ball from Hudson to left center. The homer scored 2B Emily Crane, who had previously reached base on an infield single.

Hudson took Fico for another ride in the top of the fifth inning, a solo shot that hit the top of LSU's scoreboard beyond the right field wall. The homer was her 12th of the season and the 42nd home run of her career.

Two hits helped LSU take an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. With two base runners, Thomas stopped LSU short with her first strikeout of the day. LSU added a second run in the bottom of the fifth inning to set the final score of 3-2 in Mizzou's favor.

Thomas was on her mark to close out the game, striking out five of the last six batters she faced. Sophomore SS Corrin Genovese snared a line drive while falling backwards to record LSU's second-to-last out. Thomas fanned LSU's last batter to finish the game with her 10th strikeout.

The Tigers' other win in the LSU series came from a 6-1 score on Friday, April 19. The two-time All-American Thomas struck out 13 LSU batters in that outing, with Hudson batting 3-for-5.Mizzou returns to action at University Field, hosting Western Kentucky for a mid-week non-conference doubleheader on Wednesday, April 24. Start times are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.