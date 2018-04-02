Hugg, Campbell Named MIAA Track and Field Athletes of the Week

KANSAS CITY - Lincoln track and field athletes freshman Rashawn Hugg and junior Sheri Kaye Campbell gained recognition for their achievements by the conference office Tuesday. They were named Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association track and field Athletes of the Week.

Hugg claimed Track Athlete of the Week honors for his strong performance at the Central Methodist University (CMU) Open this past Saturday. Hugg beat out 31 other runners to claim the title in the 200-meter dash at the CMU Open, winning by a hundredth of a second over teammate Dona-Ray Jones. He won the 400-meter dash by over three-tenths of a second, beating out 22 other competitors. He was also part of the winning 4x1 relay team, as he contributed 30 total team points. The men finished second overall with 94 points.

Campbell took the honor of being named Field Athlete of the Week for her performance at the CMU Open. Campbell bested four others to win the triple jump at the CMU Open and also finished just short of the top spot in the high jump, placing third. Campbell placed third in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing a tenth of a second off second place.

For the entire track season, Lincoln has now claimed nine total Athlete of the Week honors, collecting five on the women's side and four on the men's side.