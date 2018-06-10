"Huggy Bear" A Wildcat

The former Cincinnati head coach agreed to a five-year contract with the Wildcats. Huggins won 399 games and made fourteen consecutive NCAA tournaments during his sixteen year stint as the Bearcats' head coach.

Despite his teams' success on the hardwood, Cincinnati was often cited as having one of the lowest graduation rates in the nation under Huggins. Huggins' rocky relationship with Cincinnati adminstrators came to a head when he was arrested and convicted of drunk driving in 2004.

Kansas State and Huggins are both hoping for a resurgence. Huggins replaces Jim Woolridge, who finished the 2005-2006 season with an overall record of 15-13. The Wildcats' last appearance in the NCAA tournament was 1996.

Thursday's hire leaves Missouri as the sole Big 12 team with a men's basketball head coaching vacancy.