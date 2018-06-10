HUGS Reunion

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis-area children who have helped their mothers or grandmothers through breast cancer treatment are reuniting today at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. It's called the "HUGS Reunion," and it takes place at 6 p-m at the hospital's Siteman Cancer Center. The reunion will bring together about three dozen of the nearly 100 children who have participated in the Help Us Give Support program, now in its sixth year. In the fall, HUGS will expand to offer support for children of those dealing with other types of cancer.