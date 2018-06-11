Hulshof Donates to Hurricane Relief Charity

The five-term Republican from Missouri's Ninth District has donated to charity all campaign funds he's received from DeLay's political action committee. Hulshof says Monday he won't support any effort by the Texas politician to return to power. Hulshof reacted angrily earlier this year when he was removed from the House Ethics Committee. The move came after the panel rebuked DeLay over three separate ethics issues. Since 1996, Hulshof received $14,500 from DeLay's fund-raising committee. He sent a check for that amount last week to the hurricane relief fund headed by former Presidents Bush and Clinton.