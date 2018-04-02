Human Hand Found in River

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities plan to send divers into a western Missouri river where a kayaker came across a human hand.

Independence police say the discovery was made about 4 p.m. Monday in the Little Blue River, near the Little Blue Trace Trail in eastern Jackson County.

The trail runs for 11 miles along the river. KCTV reports (http://bit.ly/KJnrrS ) Monday's discovery occurred several miles south of where fishermen found the remains of a missing woman in 2007.

The hand that was found Monday was described as decomposed.