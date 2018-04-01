Human remains found in southeast Missouri

CARUTHERSVILLE (AP) - Human remains were discovered in southeast Missouri, and authorities said they may be those of a man missing for nearly a year.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reported that the remains were found Monday near Caruthersville. A relative of 34-year-old Jerry Lynn Carr of Caruthersville called police to say the family found the remains in a tree line off a county road just outside of town.

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said personal identification found at the scene indicated that the remains might be Carr, who was reported missing Aug. 22.

An autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death and to make a positive identification.