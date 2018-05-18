Human Remains Found Near Sedalia Those of a White Female

PETTIS COUNTY - The Pettis County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday the human remains found at a trailer park in Sedalia Sunday and in a wooded area nearby have been determined as the remains of an individual white female.

Parts of the remains were found outside of Joseph Arbeiter's trailer, a man who was arrested on attempted rape and sodomy four days earlier.

Sheriff Kevin Bond said he could not speculate on whether Arbeiter had anything to do with the remains. He also declined to provide details on the type of remains found.

The cause of death has not yet been released.